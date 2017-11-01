



Former Nigerian striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni yesterday announced that he is retiring from professional football as he celebrates his 35th birthday.





Aiyegbeni had been a free agent after being released by Coventry City earlier this year but after not signing for a new club, the forward has decided to end his playing days.





After first moving to English football in January 2003, Aiyegbeni went on to enjoy a fine career with teams competing in the Premier League and Championship, with 367 appearances being made in all competitions.





Aiyegbeni represented Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers, Reading and Coventry, with a combined total of 141 goals being scored at those seven clubs.

Aiyegbeni also netted 21 goals from 57 appearances for Nigeria.