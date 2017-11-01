Super Eagles

Global football’s ruling body, Fifa, has approved the friendly between Nigeria and Argentina scheduled for November 14 in Russia. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made this known on Friday, saying Fifa gave the approval in a letter sent to them.









"Fifa would like to thank you for complying with the Regulations Governing International Matches by submitting the relevant information and authorisations for the following tier 1 international match: Argentina Vs Nigeria, Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, 14 November 2017.







