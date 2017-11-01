The federal government would provide support to all tertiary institutions affected by the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists.





This was declared on Saturday by President Muhammadu Buhari during the 23rd Convocation of Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola.





The president, represented by Prof. Salihu Abdullahi, said a special fund would be provided to aid MAUTECH in the completion of vital projects.





"In the light of the peculiarity of your location in the north-eastern part of the country, I am aware that you have had your own share of the insurgency trauma.





"Government identifies with you in this. We are, indeed, committed to supporting and intervening in the affected universities as we do in the other lower levels of education.



"To this end, the government will provide a special fund to enable you to complete the perimeter fencing of the university, connect your major facilities with good roads on campus.



"In the light of the peculiar and dangerous circumstances our female students are exposed to, we shall provide funds for additional female hostels on the university campus so that a larger number of girls would be safely and properly accommodated".



