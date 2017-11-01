The federal government has set in motion a state burial for former Vice-President Alex Ekwueme, who died on Sunday in London by creating a committee for that purpose.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the announcement at a meeting of the National Economic Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

In the meeting which was presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Mustapha said he would chair the burial committee with the Anambra state government and the Ekwueme family fully represented.

He, however, did not name other members of the committee. A condolence register has also been opened by the federal government at the reception area of the Presidential Villa in honour of the late Ekwueme.

Osinbajo led governors as well as other senior government officials to sign the condolence register at the end of the council meeting which lasted five hours.