Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, November 13, 2017 / comment : 0

President Buhari During The Presentation of 2018 Budget To The N/Assembly
The Presidency says it has budgeted N125b for projects across the oil-rich Niger Delta region in 2018. Laolu Akande, media aide to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, made this known in a statement on Sunday.



He said the development is in line with the Federal Government’s new vision for the oil-producing areas. According to him, the plan is to ensure the region enjoys from its abundance of natural resources.




He said N71.20b has been earmarked for the region’s development commission, while N53.89b is allocated in the 2018 Budget for the Ministry of Niger Delta, up from the N34.20b in 2017.




Akande also said the present administration had carried out some projects in the region thus far.
He stressed that the Maritime University in Delta State has begun operations.

