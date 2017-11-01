



The federal government has brought home over 239 Nigerian migrants following several ‘save our soul’ messages from Nigerians stranded in Libya. Nigerians numbering 242 from the North African country were returned to the country on Tuesday evening.





The aircraft touched down at around 9.10pm, adding that registration and profiling commenced by relevant agencies.





One of the Nigerian migrants, who could not walk, was bodily carried off the plane by one of his fellow migrants onto a wheelchair provided by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). He was thereafter rushed to a hospital.





The federal government and the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) have been working together to facilitate the return of Nigerian migrants in Libya for over a year.