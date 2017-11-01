Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Female Teacher Jailed For Seducing Her Teenage Students
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, November 17, 2017 / comment : 0


A female teacher of Colombian origin has been sentenced to prison after being convicted for sending erotic pictures of herself to students and threatening to fail anyone who refuses to sleep with her.

The teacher, identified as Yokasta Maestra, was arrested after a parent of one of her students saw photos of her on his son’s phone and reported her to relevant authorities.

Yokasta, who was reportedly married at the time of her exposure in 2016, has since been divorced by her husband.

The highly sensational story made rounds on news website last year. It was learnt that she selected boys below 17 years.

According to recent findings reported on Channel 4 of Nicaragua from ongoing investigations, the teacher has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

This has sparked a lot of outrage in her country, as people have condemned the sentencing, stating that it is too long.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú