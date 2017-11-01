The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has warned the general public to desist from any person(s) parading themselves as recruitment agents of the Authority, and consequently extorting money from innocent citizens in the process.



For the purpose of clarity and emphasis, the Authority is not embarking on any recruitment exercise at the moment.



The Authority wish to inform the public that recruitment into any government agency has a stipulated procedure, which includes advertisements in national dailies, in line with the provisions of the Federal Government's conditions of service.



Consequently, any person claiming to be an agent of the Authority in this respect is a fraudster and should be reported to the Authority or the nearest police station.



FAAN will continue to deliver on its core values of safety, security and comfort.