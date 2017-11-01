Several guests from all works of life were yesterday present at the 1st FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals Annual.Top Nigerian entertainers and celebrities from the media, Nollywood, Music, Fashion and other professions were also inducted as FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals.
The event was presided over by the Corps Marshal of the FRSC Dr Boboye Oyeyemi who also delivered the lecture with the theme : Ember Months ,Road Traffic Crash Debunked.
The Keynote address was delivered by the Corporate Affairs Adviser of Nigerian Brewery PLC,Mr Kufre Ekanem.Goodwill message was by Dr Joe Okei Odunmakin,while Human right lawyer and former National Secretary of Labour Party Dr Kayode Ajulo spoke from a personal experience.
The event commenced with a welcome address by the General Coordinator of the FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals ,Chris Kehinde Nwandu (CKN).30 new members including veteran Nollywood actor Mr Olu Jacobs MFR were inducted at the ceremony.
These are some of the Pictures from the event.
List Of those Finally Inducted as FRSC CELEBRITY SPECIAL MARSHALS yesterday in Lagos
Shina Phillips.. President Nigeria Pitch Award
Kayode Adeniji…Editor , Production
Kayode Ajulo…Human Right Lawyer
Yewande Iwuoha..GM Raypower FM
Jiire Kuforiji…GM AIT (Lagos)
Ngozi Ezeonu….Nollywood Actress
Adesuwa Omoruan….OAP STV
Sesan Rufai..CEO Goldmyne TV
Juliet Bumah…. Editor, New Telegraph On Sunday
Moji Oyetayo …. Nollywood Actress
Zaaky Azzay…Musician
Chris Oluigbo… OAP The Beat Fm
Onoge Tega Ben (OTB)… OAP Naija Fm
Dotun Oladipo.. Managing Editor, Eagle Online
Adrian Egeonu….Publisher ,Naija Car Lovers
Joseph Faulkner..OAP Lagos Talk FM
Kunle Onime ..CEO MPC Events Ltd
Kufre Ekanem ..Corporate Adviser NB Plc
Funmi Jinadu.. OAP Kennis Fm
Joel Amadi…Musician
Olu Jacobs…Actor
Hafiz Adetoro…. Actor/Comedian
Kehinde Soaga…. Broadcaster
