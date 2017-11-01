Several guests from all works of life were yesterday present at the 1st FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals Annual.Top Nigerian entertainers and celebrities from the media, Nollywood, Music, Fashion and other professions were also inducted as FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals.

The event was presided over by the Corps Marshal of the FRSC Dr Boboye Oyeyemi who also delivered the lecture with the theme : Ember Months ,Road Traffic Crash Debunked.



The Keynote address was delivered by the Corporate Affairs Adviser of Nigerian Brewery PLC,Mr Kufre Ekanem.Goodwill message was by Dr Joe Okei Odunmakin,while Human right lawyer and former National Secretary of Labour Party Dr Kayode Ajulo spoke from a personal experience.



The event commenced with a welcome address by the General Coordinator of the FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals ,Chris Kehinde Nwandu (CKN).30 new members including veteran Nollywood actor Mr Olu Jacobs MFR were inducted at the ceremony.

These are some of the Pictures from the event.









List Of those Finally Inducted as FRSC CELEBRITY SPECIAL MARSHALS yesterday in Lagos





·

Shina Phillips.. President Nigeria Pitch Award





Kayode Adeniji…Editor , Production





Kayode Ajulo…Human Right Lawyer





Yewande Iwuoha..GM Raypower FM





Jiire Kuforiji…GM AIT (Lagos)





Ngozi Ezeonu….Nollywood Actress





Adesuwa Omoruan….OAP STV





Sesan Rufai..CEO Goldmyne TV





Juliet Bumah…. Editor, New Telegraph On Sunday





Moji Oyetayo …. Nollywood Actress





Zaaky Azzay…Musician





Chris Oluigbo… OAP The Beat Fm





Onoge Tega Ben (OTB)… OAP Naija Fm





Dotun Oladipo.. Managing Editor, Eagle Online





Adrian Egeonu….Publisher ,Naija Car Lovers





Joseph Faulkner..OAP Lagos Talk FM





Kunle Onime ..CEO MPC Events Ltd





Kufre Ekanem ..Corporate Adviser NB Plc





Funmi Jinadu.. OAP Kennis Fm





Joel Amadi…Musician





Olu Jacobs…Actor





Hafiz Adetoro…. Actor/Comedian





Kehinde Soaga…. Broadcaster















