Several guests from all works of life were yesterday present at the 1st FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals Annual.Top Nigerian entertainers and celebrities from the media, Nollywood, Music, Fashion and other professions were also inducted as FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals.
The event was presided over by the Corps Marshal of the FRSC Dr Boboye Oyeyemi who also delivered the lecture with the theme : Ember Months  ,Road Traffic Crash Debunked.

The Keynote address was delivered by the Corporate Affairs Adviser of Nigerian Brewery PLC,Mr Kufre Ekanem.Goodwill message was by Dr Joe Okei Odunmakin,while Human right lawyer and former National Secretary of Labour Party Dr Kayode Ajulo spoke from a personal experience. 

The event commenced with a welcome address by the General Coordinator of the FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals ,Chris Kehinde Nwandu (CKN).30 new members including veteran Nollywood actor Mr Olu Jacobs MFR were inducted at the ceremony.
These are some of the Pictures from the event.
 


List Of those Finally Inducted as FRSC CELEBRITY SPECIAL MARSHALS yesterday in Lagos

Shina Phillips.. President Nigeria Pitch Award

Kayode Adeniji…Editor , Production

Kayode Ajulo…Human Right Lawyer

Yewande Iwuoha..GM Raypower FM

Jiire Kuforiji…GM AIT (Lagos)

Ngozi Ezeonu….Nollywood Actress

Adesuwa Omoruan….OAP STV

Sesan Rufai..CEO Goldmyne TV

Juliet Bumah…. Editor, New Telegraph On Sunday

Moji Oyetayo …. Nollywood Actress

Zaaky Azzay…Musician

Chris Oluigbo… OAP The Beat Fm

Onoge Tega Ben (OTB)… OAP Naija Fm

Dotun Oladipo.. Managing Editor, Eagle Online

Adrian Egeonu….Publisher ,Naija Car Lovers

Joseph Faulkner..OAP Lagos Talk FM

Kunle Onime ..CEO MPC Events Ltd

Kufre Ekanem ..Corporate Adviser NB Plc

Funmi Jinadu.. OAP Kennis Fm

Joel Amadi…Musician

Olu Jacobs…Actor

Hafiz Adetoro…. Actor/Comedian

Kehinde Soaga…. Broadcaster





 

