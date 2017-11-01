



Son of legendary Comedian, Emmanuel Baba Sala Adejumo, has said, contrary to viral reports, their actor and film maker father, Baba Sala is Hale and healthy.







In an exclusive chat with CKN News, Emmanuel who happens to be one of the sons of the aged thespian, deny report, that their father is sick, saying, the said reporter must have been out of his mind.







When asked, the true state of things, he said, "It's not true sir, the reporter is writing nonsense sir. What happened is my elder brother called a

Press conference because of a book on daddy's biography, so maybe they miss understood the whole thing. Please ignore the news sir. It's not true. Thanks for your care and concerns always sir" He said.







Recall, that news broke few on earlier in the week, that, the Orun Moru producer, was seriously sick, and down with stroke, pleading Nigerians for financial help.