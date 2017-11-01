Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been appointed to the United Nations (UN) High-Level Advisory Board on Mediation along with 17 other current and former global leaders.











The Secretary-General, Antonio Gutierrez had in September announced the establishment of the board to provide him with advice on mediation initiatives and back specific mediation efforts around the world.











The Board is composed of 18 current and former global leaders, senior officials and renowned experts who bring together an unparalleled range of experience, skills, knowledge, and contacts.











The Board is expected to allow the UN to work more effectively with regional organizations, non-governmental groups and others involved in meditation around the world.











