



Nigeria ’s Wizkid pulled up a big feat, defeating the likes of Jay Z, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and so on to win the Best International Act.





He was also nominated in the Best African Act category alongside Davido, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Wande Coal, Mr Eazi and more.

Davido emerged the winner.





Former President, Goodluck Jonathan took to his Facebook page to congratulate him. He wrote; When Nigeria does well, I cannot help but feel well. My happiness is tied to the happiness of Nigeria and when Nigerians break records and take the name of Nigeria to greater heights it exhilarates me.





Thank you Wizkid for raising Nigeria’s flag high for the positive, not the negative. Your emergence as the Best International Act at the #MOBOAwards is a proud moment for Nigeria. And the fact that you emerged over JAY Z and Drake makes it even more celebratory. WELL DONE. GEJ.