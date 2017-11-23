



Black Diamond Music act Oluwatobi Wande Coal Ojosipe has reportedly tied the nuptial knot with his heartthrob, Chinemerem, on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

The traditional ceremony was reportedly attended by only close friends and family members of the couple at the residence of the bride’s parents in Lagos.

Chinemerem who is from the Eastern part of Nigeria is said to have courted the Iskaba crooner for at least four years; a relationship kept very quiet to avoid the prying eyes of paparazzi and those who do not mind their businesses.

According to The Nation, A source who is also a close family friend of the bride described the pair as‘extremely suited pieces of a bigger puzzle. The couple have allegedly slated the Church wedding for a 2018 date which may be made known to the public but will also be attended strictly by invitation.



Wande Coal seemingly tows the path of his former fellow label mate, D'banj who also married quietly.

The Nation