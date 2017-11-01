Victim

A wicked mother residing in Ita Oluwu area off Sagamu road in Ikorodu, has reportedly inflicted her stepdaughter with multiple deep cuts on her hands and leg with razor blade.









It was learned that the stepmother had initially accused the young girl of using a razor blade to injure her own daughter, but it was later discovered that the poor girl knew nothing about it.







Read the report by a Facebook user, Peter Willaims: "The report we gather concerning this matter is that the step mother accused this young girl of using razor blade to cut her own daugther but the truth is that the girl knew nothing about it at all. The girl two hands and one leg damage. The girl is a student in my school.







Peter also revealed that the case has been forwarded to Army barrack at Odogunyan.



























