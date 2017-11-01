



Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has replied comments by his Ekiti state counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, over the planned sack of the over 21,000 teachers that failed the competency test.





Fayose had criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his support of El-Rufai’s planned sack of Kaduna teachers.







He said it is the APC policy to retrench workers after promising to create jobs for Nigerians.

Reacting on his Twitter handle, El-Rufai said the government is replacing unqualified people not sacking teachers.







We are not sacking teachers in Kaduna. Rather, we are replacing unqualified people who are unfit to be called teachers to save the future of the next generation"





Meanwhile, El-Rufai on Wednesday announced that the State Universal Basic Education Board has received 21,650 applications from prospective teachers.







"As at close of work yesterday, the State Universal Basic Education Board received in total, 23,654 applications from prospective teachers. Recruitment is still on" El Rufai wrote.