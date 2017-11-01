



Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state on Monday signed into law a bill prohibiting secret cults and prescribing the death penalty for offenders.



The bill was passed by the State House of Assembly prescribing death penalty for anyone found guilty of engaging in cultism and life imprisonment for those who aid and abet them.





The Secret Cult Bill was introduced by the House Leader of Business, Akinyele Olatunji, who called the notice of the assembly to the incessant killings of students by cultists at the higher institutions in the state.





In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Fayose is said to have frowned at the rising occurrences of cult-related incidents in the state.





"From now, any person who is a member of a secret cult, whether or not the person is in possession or in control of any offensive weapon but commits the offence, is liable to conviction to death.





"Any person who gives financial or material support or assistance to a secret cult or in any manner sponsor the activities of a secret cult commits an offence under this law and is liable for conviction to imprisonment for life,” he said.