



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Ambassador Dare Bejide, has issued warning to governor Ayo Fayose for imposing his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola as the next governor of Eikti State.



Speaking during his visit to Ekiti West and Efon Local Government Areas, Bejide urged agitated PDP leaders and members to disregard the adoption of Olusola as the “sole candidate” by Governor Fayose and his supporters.



He warned Fayose to respect the will of party members to elect aspirants of their choice in the primary and not to force a candidate on them.

Bejide, a three-time Secretary to the State Government (SSG), described Olusola as a stranger who did not get the party card until after his emergence as deputy governor in 2014.



The former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Canada also criticised Fayose for organising the PDP primary for the local government election inside the Ado-Ekiti Government House instead of the wards and council areas.



He assured party members that the national leadership would conduct a credible, transparent, free and fair primary among the governorship aspirants despite Olusola’s adoption.



Bejide said:“I want you to ignore the comedy that took place in the Government House where the governor purportedly raised the hand of his deputy as his anointed candidate.



"The person so adopted or anointed is a stranger in our party; he did not get the party card until after becoming the deputy governor, we don’t want a stranger as our candidate. "I am a foundation member of the party and our guideline is clear on how our flag bearer will emerge. We are here to reclaim our party from the locust and I am ready to salvage our party and our state.



"PDP is dying in Ekiti, we must not allow it to die, I am a home based politician who knows the problems of our people. You asked me to come out and contest and I have come out to run, I need your support.”



Bejide promised to fix the dilapidated Aramoko-Erijiyan Road and restoration of power supply to Ekameta area comprising Erijiyan, iIkogosi and Ipole Iloro.