Maina

As the ex- Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina , continues to evade arrest , the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is considering placing a bounty on him. A senior EFCC official disclosed this to the media on Tuesday .





The official, who wished to remain anonymous , said no figure had been decided but added that attaching a reward to his arrest might be the best option as the same approach had made the whistle- blower policy successful.





He said , “ We are seriously considering that ( placing a bounty on Maina ). We have not yet decided on how much but we may resort to that if he continues to evade arrest .” Meanwhile , the Peoples Democratic Party has said that the leaked memo from the office of the Head of Service, Mrs . Winifred Oyo - Ita , has further exposed the alleged complicity of President Muhammadu Buhari on the reinstatement of Maina into the civil service .





The party said it never believed in the President ’ s supposed war against corruption , adding that Buhari should be held responsible for the rot in the civil service. Oyo - Ita had stated in her memo to the President ’s Chief of Staff, Mr . Abba Kyari, that she warned the Buhari against reinstating the fugitive .





The PDP said the memo had shown that “ Buhari takes joy in deceiving Nigerians .” The former ruling party wondered why the President asked for details of how Maina was brought back into the service when he was allegedly in the know .





The spokesperson for the party , Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who spoke with one of our correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday , called on the National Assembly to launch an investigation into the matter in order to unravel the roles played by groups and individuals in the Maina saga.





He said , “We have always said it that the President has not come clean before Nigerians on the Maina saga. The memo by the Head of Service has exposed him (Buhari .). It has shown that he was part of those who initiated Maina ’s recall .







