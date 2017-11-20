



Senator Nenadi Usman is confident the corruption charges leveled against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will not damage her chances of emerging National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party.





The former Minister of Finance said this on Wednesday as she returned her nomination form for the post. Usman is facing charges for her alleged role in the N23bn ($115m) allegedly shared by ex-minister of petroleum resources Alison Diezani-Madueke before the 2015 general election.





According to her, she did nothing wrong and thus have nothing to fear. Usman said she is the best for the job and called on delegates across the country to vote for her. The party’s elective national convention is billed for 9 December, 2017.