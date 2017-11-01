



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has obtained two separate warrants from a court to arrest former Director Generals of the Department of State Services (DSS), Ita Ekpenyong and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke.





The commission made this known to journalists on Monday. The anti-graft agency added that it also got the permission of the court to search the residences of the two former agency chiefs.







Last week, officials of the EFCC had attempted to arrest the NIA and DSS bosses but were prevented by armed officials from their agencies.





Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu also vowed not to back down in the commission’s bid to arrest the former bosses.





It was however learnt that the search and arrest warrants were signed by a Chief Magistrate II in the Federal Capital Territory.