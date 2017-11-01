



Senator Abiodun Olujimi says the clash between EFCC operatives and DSS officials in Abuja yesterday, is a strong indication that there is no one in charge of this government.

Recall that DSS operatives prevented EFCC operatives form arresting former DG of the Department of State Service DSS, Ita Ekpeyong and sacked DG of the National Intelligence Agency NIA, Ayo Oke.

Ekpeyong has been invited for questioning for his alleged role in the disbursement of $2.1 billion meant for the purchase of arms in the last administration while Oke is to appear before the agency to answer questions on the $43 million found in the Ikoyi apartment in April.

DSS operatives guarding the Asokoro residence of the former DGs, prevented EFCC officials from carrying out their arrest.

During plenary today, Senator Olujimi who represents Ekiti South in the Senate, said the conflict between both agencies shows that no one is in charge of the current government.

This is the first time we will see gross irresponsibility in government where no one would come in between two agencies.



The truth is that we cannot go to a house of a security agent, a man who have kept the secrets of Nigeria for so long and just try to arrest him like chicken.

There has to be someone we can hold responsible when two brothers are fighting, the person that is supposed to be held responsible is not doing his work.

These two agencies report to one person – the presidency and now we find them fighting on the pages of newspapers, it’s a shame.



We are calling on Mr President to sit up. We rejected Magu as the chairman of the EFCC and up till today nothing has been said. The senate is being defiled, nobody has said we need to solve the issues.



There are 170 million Nigerians and all of a sudden we are seeing that one person is the only one? Nobody is in charge of this government.” she said