Dominican Republic Invites T.B Joshua For Crusade (Photos)
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 / comment : 0


General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T. B Joshua on Tuesday arrived the Dominican Republic  at the invitation of President Leonel Fernandez.  On his arrival at Las Americas International Airport, Santa Domingo, he was met by top Columbian military Generals, police officers and dignitaries in that country, amidst a carnival-like atmosphere. 

A large crowd was on hand to welcome Prophet Joshua and catch a glimpse of the popular Nigerian prophet.

He is expected to spend about a week in Dominican  with a revival schedule for Friday, November 24 to Saturday, November 25 at the prestigious Stadium, Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez.

He will further preside over a Pastor's Conference on Monday, November 27



