Lagos CP, Edgal Imohimi

The Lagos state police command has arrested a dismissed Soldier, Mohammed Abdul, for allegedly beating a lady, Uwa Asemota, who refused to follow him to his house to have sex around Lekki, Lagos state on October 17th.







According to the victim, the 29-year-old dismissed soldier accosted her on the road and ordered her to follow him home to go and have sex. Uwa said Abdul threatened to kill her if she doesn't follow him. According to him, he had killed many Boko Haram members.





The passersby who saw him manhandling the lady alerted the Female Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Ilasan Division, SP Onyinye Onwuemegbu, who dispatched some officers to arrest Abdul.







During the investigation, Abdul told the police he was a serving soldier. The DPO who was not convinced with Abdul's claim of being a soldier, alerted the military police at the Bonny Camp Cantonment, Victoria Island who after their own investigations, discovered that Abdul was dismissed from the Army for deserting the Force in Borno State.





While being interrogated, Uwa said “I was on my way to work on the day of the incident when the suspect in army uniform accosted me along the Silver bird Road, Lekki and introduced himself as a Military officer.





The soldier later told me that I was too beautiful and that if I refused to follow him to his house to have sex, he would kill me, boasting that he had killed many Boko Haram suspects in Borno State and that if he kills me, nothing will happen.





The soldier later collected my phone and bag in broad daylight and remove his belt to tie my two hands and started beating me and anyone who comes close to beg him to spare me, he will hit the person with his fist and they will run away and I became scared and knelt down on the road and started begging him to spare my life all to no avail“.







She stated that the soldier was about to forcefully take her away when the police from Ilasan Division, Lekki came to the scene to rescue her. Abdul was arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos on one count charge of unlawfully assaulting Uwa Asemota and tying her hands with belt against her will.







Police prosecutor, Kingsley Johnson, told the Court that the accused assaulted the complainant in the public by using a belt to tie her hands for no just cause. He said the offense committed is punishable under section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.





