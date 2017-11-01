Select Menu

Posted date: Saturday, November 25, 2017


Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that diabetes kills only those that are careless with their health.

Obasanjo disclosed that he had been a diabetic patient for over 30 years and that diabetes is not a killer disease.

He made the disclosure shortly after leading hundreds of people on a road walk for diabetes awareness to commemorate the 2017 World Diabetic Day.

The walk was organized by the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation and the Diabetic Association of Nigeria (DAN) Southwest zone, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.


The former President, who noted he was well above 80 years now and could walk with agility despite being diabetic, lamented that many of the nation’s youth rarely exercise.


Obasanjo was joined in the road walk by the Oluwo of Iwoland, Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Commissioner of Health in Ogun State, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, Chief Executive Officer of Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation (OOF), Dr. Olalekan Makinde and top members of the diabetic body from Lagos and Osun states.

