President/CE, Dangote Geoup, Aliko Dangote has been described as the 'Pride of the Black Race'.





Governor of Kano state, Dr. Umar Ganduje, who was speaking at Dangote Special Day, Monday said Nigeria is lucky to be blessed with someone like Aliko Dangote who has made Nigeria and indeed, Africa proud in different ways.





Represented by state Commissioner of Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Tourism Ahmad Rabiu, the Governor said Danngote is synonymous with development given the giant strides recorded in the different sectors of the economy.













"Dangote Group and Dangote Foundation have touched lives in the different states in Nigeria and beyond.













"There is no household that does not use Dangote product. Every where you go there are Dangote products and services from which many are benefitting.













"Many sectors of the economy have been boosted- Infrastructure, Agriculture, the Mining sector, Health, Education etc Dangote is surely a man of the people"













Governor Ganduje expressed gratitude





to the foremost Industrialist for his contribution and support to the Fairs conducted by Kano state over the years, many of which recorded immense success.













He said there is no doubt that the 38th Kano International Trade Fair will also be a success because Aliko Dangote is involved.













He called on leaders, wealthy individuals and organisations to emulate his unique qualities for a better society by making life a lot easier for the people especially at the grassroots.













Speaking earlier, President/CE, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote said the current administration's diversification agenda has put the Nigerian economy on the right trajectory for growth.













The Africa foremost industrialist said diversification would take the country to the next level, and away from overdependence on oil.













Represented by General Manager Stakeholder Management, Dangote Group, Bello Abdullahi Dan-Musa, Dangote the nation should continue to explore opportunities in the various sectors to grow the economy.













"We are committed to diversification as it is what Nigeria needs and indeed Africa, to add value to our basic endowments for economic growth.













"That is why we are also exploring





opportunities in the different sectors, cement, flour, salt, sugar and recently, Oil and Gas as well as Agricbusiness to move the nation forward.













"Dangote businesses are meant to impact the lives of the people in different ways, that is why Dangote Group is structured to deliver basic goods and services that are essential for improving standard of living of the general populace, and have presence in 13 different countries.













Last week, Dangote commissioned its cement plant in Congo Brazaville.













Its mission in the next five to ten years is not only to be the largest brand in Africa but also be amongst the top 20 companies of the World.













Hajiya Maijidda Modibbo of the Corporate Communications, Dangote Group, spoke briefly about Dangote Rice out-grower scheme in line with President Buhari's policy to reinvigorate the economy, saying it has gone a long way in enhancing farmers and their households.











