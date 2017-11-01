



The EFCC on Tuesday secured the conviction of two former officials of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, OAGF, Mohammed Dogonyaro Audu (also known as Abdullahi Dogonyaro Mohammed) and Yahaya Ayodeji. Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, sitting in Jabi, Abuja found them guilty of a 10-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and complicity in award of contract to the tune of N1billion (One billion naira).







Trouble started for the duo after they allegedly abused their offices by floating companies through which they cornered contracts emanating from the Economic Reforms and Governance Project, ERGP, and Government Integrated Financial Management Information System, GIFMIS, domiciled in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.







Audu and Ayodeji had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were arraigned on May 26, 2015, thereby setting the stage for their trial. In the course of the trial, counsel to the EFCC, Cosmas Ugwu, presented three witnesses and tendered relevant documents which were all admitted in evidence.







Delivering his judgment, Justice Halilu said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt adding that, as public servants, the convicts abused their offices. "I am not expected to remove or add anything before me.







They (Audu and Ayodeji) took advantage of their offices and did what they did. For me, I do what my conscience and the law directs me to do , the judge ruled.







He thereafter found Audu guilty on counts 1 to 10 and sentenced him to seven years on each count without an option of fine. Ayodeji was found guilty on counts 1, 3, 4, 5 and 9 and also sentenced to seven years on each count. The sentences are to run concurrently.