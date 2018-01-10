



A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Lagos has granted Aminu Atiku, son of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar temporary custody of his children in a custody battle with his estranged wife Fatima Bolori.







Fatima filed suit before Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye seeking custody of the two children but Aminu prayed the court to allow the kids live in his Lagos home so they can complete the outstanding school term for which he has already paid tuition fees.









Magistrate Ayeye ruled that the children should remain with their father temporarily from November 1st to January 10 2018. Chief Magistrate Ayeye, however, ordered Aminu to write a letter to the kids’ school, introducing Fatima as their mother and permitting her unfettered access to the children in their school, at any time of the day.









Aminu was also directed to handover the children's international passport to Fatima and allow them spend weekends, public holidays, including Christmas holidays, with her whenever she is in Lagos. The case was adjourned to

January 10 2018.