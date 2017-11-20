



Senator Dino Melaye says he has sold out his book “Anti-dote for Corruption” and is smiling to the bank.











He said he wrote the book as part of his contribution to the fight against corruption, adding that the book was well received by Nigerians.











According to the Senator representing Kogi West in the Senate, copies of the book have been sold in US, Russia among other countries.











"As I speak to you, I have sold over 100,000 copies. I travelled recently to Germany and I took 500 copies along with me. I have been called that the copies have been exhausted. I went to Russia with 100 copies,” he said.













"As I speak to you, they’ve all been sold. I sent 1,000 copies to the United Kingdom; they’ve been completely sold. I sent 2,500 copies to five states in (the United States of) America and they are still demanding more.













"I want to believe that it has been properly received. Within the country here, I have also made huge sales. I am laughing all the way to the bank.”The Senator is facing a recall by his constituents.