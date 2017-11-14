DSS Operatives

The Director of Operations in the Department of State Security (DSS), Godwin Eteng, has disclosed that bad individuals in security agencies sell arms to criminals.





He disclosed this while speaking before the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Customs and Excise and National Intelligence probing the influx of small arms and light weapons within and into Nigeria.





Eteng said: "Some agencies have over a period of time recruited people who were before cultists and armed robbers and are now wearing uniforms. "And the question is: are we doing enough checks on our people who were recruited into security services?





"Like we had a situation where in one of the armouries belonging to one of the armed forces, many pistols just got missing with quantities of ammunition and all the pistols were new.





"In the armoury, no place was broken into, but the weapons were missing. And we’re interested in knowing what happened.” He listed Nasarawa, Benue, Taraba, Plateau as states that are conduits for trafficking of small arms and light weapons.



