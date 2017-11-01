Controversy is trailing the death of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) attached to Yaba Police station in Ondo town, Ondo West Local government area of the state, DSP Mustapha Aminu at the weekend.

The deceased, it was learnt, was transferred from Irele division to Yaba last week.

Although the Ondo State Police Command said the officer died in an auto-crash while going back to Irele to see his family, police sources said he died in controversial circumstances.

A source close to Yaba police station said the deceased was facing some administrative challenges in his new station.

The source said that necessitated a prayer meeting to tackle any misfortune among the officers.

The source said DSP Aminu, who was hale and healthy before going to bed on Saturday, died in his sleep at Irele where his family stayed.

But the spokesman for the Ondo State command, Femi Joseph, dismissed the story which said DSP Aminu died in his sleep.

Joseph said the late officer, described as very hardworking, died in a car crash at Omifon axis, in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state on his way to Irele after the close of work.

He also described as mischievous reports that fetish object was placed in front of his office last week.

He commiserated with the family of the late officer saying his death was a big loss to the command.

“It is a very unfortunate situation that we lost one of our men in an accident. He was travelling to Irele from Ondo town to meet his family when his vehicle somersaulted,” he said.