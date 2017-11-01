CKN Nigeria News Newspaper Headlines..Sunday 5th November 2017 Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, November 05, 2017 / comment : 0 · National Assembly in fresh bid to sack Magu · Presidency: 80% of Buhari appointees not from North · · Osibanjo: Nigerians must resist secessionists · Green card: Soyinka to visit America · Truck crushes four, injures 10 in Ibadan · Financial scam rocks Edo Prisons cooperative society · MMM Nigeria freezes account, promises restart · NANS hails LG elections in Enugu · IPAC south-east commiserates with Tinubu over son’s death · Tackling crime through technology: The Lagos example · Cross River assures warring communities on sustaining peace · Reps targets 5,000 jobs with farm settlements · No power shift from Ukwa Ngwa bloc till 2031, says -82 -years old Ngwa elder · National Assembly in fresh bid to sack Magu · Presidency: 80% of Buhari appointees not from North · Three feared dead as explosions rock Enugu council poll · Osibanjo: Nigerians must resist secessionists · Our people send patients abroad for organ harvesting ignorantly — NMA president · 46m accounts without Bank Verification Number: FG trying to reap where it hasn’t sown – Adegboruwa · Only God can determine a hit song –Ice Prince · Why I’m not yet married –Ebube Nwagbo · Enugu child trafficking: Govt avoids DNA, offers cash, babies to girls · My wife told me I wasn’t her type when we met –Oristefemi Share !
No comments