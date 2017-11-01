Select Menu

CKN Nigeria News Newspaper Headlines..Sunday 5th November 2017
Posted date: Sunday, November 05, 2017



·         National Assembly in fresh bid to sack Magu

·         Presidency: 80% of Buhari appointees not from North

·        Osibanjo: Nigerians must resist secessionists

·         Green card: Soyinka to visit America

·         Truck crushes four, injures 10 in Ibadan

·         Financial scam rocks Edo Prisons cooperative society

·         MMM Nigeria freezes account, promises restart

·         NANS hails LG elections in Enugu

·         IPAC south-east commiserates with Tinubu over son’s death

·         Tackling crime through technology: The Lagos example

·         Cross River assures warring communities on sustaining peace

·         Reps targets 5,000 jobs with farm settlements

·         No power shift from Ukwa Ngwa bloc till 2031, says -82 -years old Ngwa elder

·         Three feared dead as explosions rock Enugu council poll

·         Our people send patients abroad for organ harvesting ignorantly — NMA president
·         46m accounts without Bank Verification Number: FG trying to reap where it hasn’t sown – Adegboruwa
·         Only God can determine a hit song –Ice Prince
·         Why I’m not yet married –Ebube Nwagbo

·         Enugu child trafficking: Govt avoids DNA, offers cash, babies to girls
·         My wife told me I wasn’t her type when we met –Oristefemi

CKN Nigeria
