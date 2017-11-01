CKN News publisher Chris Kehinde Nwandu has in far away United State Of America clinched the US-Nigeria Legislative & Executive Leadership Media Outstanding Award In USA.

The President Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria CKN, who has been in the US for days is in Washington DC, to deliver a lecture on The Role Of M edia On The Social Economic Development of Nigeria, took to his Facebook page to announce the award .This was how he announced the award.

" The final crown came with this at an Epoch event at America's seat of power ,Washington DC yesterday when I was awarded THE MOST OUTSTANDING MEDIA PERSONALITY at the US-NIGERIA LEGISLATIVE & EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP FORUM for Promoting Socio Political Awareness in Nigeria through The Media. I came out top of several media personalities.

According to the organizers "We believe that your contributions and leadership is unparalleled in creating awareness to enhance US-Nigeria Relations". Oh my God, I've not slept all through the night. From the dungeon of Ikoyi Prison to the highest Point in World's largest Democracy. It could only be God.





This award is dedicated to all my fans across the world,you made it happen,and to my lovely family who believed in me even when I was considered down and out and to my creator, the maker of all things, the one that pulls us up even at our lowest ebb. God bless you all. Amb CKN"

In attendance, at the lecture was the Lt Governor (Deputy Governor) of the State of Maryland HE Lt Governor Boyd Kevin Ruthford and many other dignatories from the United States of America and Nigeria.