Footage showing a South African church named Gabola where members are baptised in various brands of beer has gone viral.



It was gathered that the church has witnessed a sharp increase in membership with a reported 500 people joining in just two months.



The church’s General Overseer, Bishop Makiti, said the biblical chapter of Jesus changing water into wine inspired the establishment of this church.



He said drinking makes his members joyful, hence he allows it during church service to keep them happy.



People who drink and get baptised by beer are happy and peaceful. This means they are living in the shadow of God.



"The church accommodates people who are not welcome at other churches.

