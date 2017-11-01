



President Muhammadu Buhari Social Media aide, Lauretta Onochie, has lambasted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In a post on her Facebook page, Onochie stated that the former vice president is a control-freak. She said that Atiku attempted severally to take control of the APC party structure but failed woefully.









Onochie wrote: ”He has a history of always being pushed to the background. This same reason for leaving home, PDP to his temporary home APC, is the same reason he is now giving for returning home. ”This history has its background in wanting to control everything. This shows he’s not a Team Player.





”Wherever he’s playing, Home (PDP) or Away (ACN, APC), he wants to CONTROL everything. He cannot stand the idea of attention shifting for a second to other people. ”He should consider being a Director in the movies, not politics and definitely not the Nigerian political space, fully occupied by testosterone-pumping, ego-flaunting people.





”It’s his way or the highway! How can such self-absorbing man be of any support for the Nigerian youth. You listen to him and all you hear is ”#MeMineAndI”. ”Let him step back and project a Nigerian youth and he will be taken seriously by the Nigerian youth. ”No matter where we go, our hearts are always at home. It’s not different for Alh. Atiku Abubakar



