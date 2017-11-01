State House

President Muhammadu Buhari will anytime soon announce the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle.

According to reports, eight new ministers have been shortlisted.



This is following the disquiet in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the failure of Buhari to adequately compensate top stalwarts with key appointments. The president is also considering a proposal to restructure some of the ministries.





Ministry of Transportation under the leadership of former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi, may be split. If this happens, a new minister will be brought in to head Marine Transportation.

Amaechi may be appointed Minister of Rail Transportation while Hadi Sirika, current Minister of State (Aviation) may be promoted to full Minister of Aviation.





Police Affairs may also be removed from the Ministry of Interior currently headed by Abdulrahman Dambazau. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, may be redeployed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His replacement will step in but continue to report to Buhari, who may hold on to the position of full minister.







Furthermore, Ministry of Power, Works and Housing currently headed by former Lagos state governor, Babatunde Fashola, may be split into three. Fashola is expected to lead Ministry of Works and Roads Infrastructure.







A new appointee from the North-east will be sent to the Ministry of Housing, while an appointee from either the North-central or the South-east will get Ministry of Power.

Tinubu. President Buhari will give one of the eight fresh slots to APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





This is connected to the discussion the duo had when the former Lagos state governor visited Aso Rock villa a fortnight ago. Tinubu lost out in ministerial appointments as Buhari selected Fashola and former Ekiti governor, Kayode Keyamo, his estranged political godsons.







Buhari picked Fashola, chairman of APC 2015 presidential fundraising committee, ahead of Tinubu’s choice, Yemi Cardoso, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning.







Another slot will likely go to former Kano state governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. "The reason for this is clear; Lagos and Kano have a population of around 45 million and highest votes" a source told Daily Post.







