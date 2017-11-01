Select Menu

ntel

ntel
ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Buhari Summons Abba Kyari And Oyo Ita Over Leaked Memo
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Thursday, November 02, 2017 / comment : 0

State House
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday summoned his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo Ita, over their clash at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.




The fierce crossfire between Kyari and Oyo Ita , which occurred shortly before the Federal Executive Council meeting, was believed to have been caused by the leaked memo, which Oyo Ita sent to Kyari on the controversial reinstatement and posting of the embattled former chairman of the Pension Reforms Commission , Abdulrasheed Maina.




A source at the meeting said Kyari accused Oyo - Ita of leaking the memo, which she wrote to the CoS on the reinstatement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina into the Civil Service.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú