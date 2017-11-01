State House

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday summoned his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo Ita, over their clash at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.









The fierce crossfire between Kyari and Oyo Ita , which occurred shortly before the Federal Executive Council meeting, was believed to have been caused by the leaked memo, which Oyo Ita sent to Kyari on the controversial reinstatement and posting of the embattled former chairman of the Pension Reforms Commission , Abdulrasheed Maina.







