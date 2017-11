President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed N 8 .6 trn for the 2018 financial year.

Buhari made this known at the Joint Session of the National Assembly on Tuesday in Abuja, during the presentation of the 2018 Budget Proposal.

The President assured that the 2018 budget would be a consolidation of the earlier ones , noting that 2018 is expected to be a year of better outcomes , while describing the document as “Budget of Consolidation .”



Details later …