



The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed worry saying President Muhammed Buhari is surrounded by sycophants and needs to be rescued urgently.





He said this while delivering the 2nd anniversary lecture of RAVE FM in Osogbo with the theme "Nigeria’s Fight against Corruption, the Fact, Fallacies and the Antidotes”.





He noted that Buhari’s desire to fight corruption was genuine but most of those around him were only pretenders who are also corrupt. He said many people who claimed to be fighting corruption have amazed enormous wealth in questionable manners.





He said the president needs prayers to be able to succeed in his fight against corruption. He also expressed concerned that Buhari finds it difficult to sack the corrupt elements around him because of political antics.







According to him, “when the President was on health vacation, the mosque in the villa was left for the ‘maigaurds’ and other staff of the villa but when Buhari came back, the mosque became a regular Friday show center.”





"When Buhari was on heath vacation, some people were scheming to become the Vice President because they thought it would be like the case of late President Umaru Yar’Adua but when the Presidemt returned alive, they started declaring endorsement for him to serve a second term.”







"Those endorsing the President for second term are doing it for selfish gain. Some of the governors that endorsed him for the second term are doing it to get second term and those of them already on second term are doing it to evade probe when they leave office.”









"That’s why I stand with Senator Bola Tinubu on his position that there would be no automatic ticket for President Buhari. Interested aspirants should be allowed to show interest and there should be level playing field for all of them to compete for the ticket of the party.”







He said things are not going fine within All Progressive Congress but the top echelons of the party were only pretending as if all is well with the party. He warned that the internal crisis that caused the fall of the Peoples Democratic Party is currently ravaging the APC and that the ruling party may not enjoy the kind of enthusiasm that it got in the last election.”