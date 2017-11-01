Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed says the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is the most transparent in Nigeria’s history. He made this assertion on Saturday at the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Media Dialogue in Abuja.





Mohammed, who was represented by the Managing-Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bayo Onanuga, said information now flows freely from the government to the masses. "the Ministry of Information under this government has been hyperactive; thereby, making the administration of President Buhari the most open and transparent in the history of Nigeria,” he said.





"Take for instance, a few days ago, the full minute of the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting was sent to all media houses to use as content for public consumption. "This shows that the federal government is trying to provide as much information as possible to the public.”



