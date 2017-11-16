Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Thursday, November 16, 2017


The head of the African Union said Thursday that the body “will never accept the military coup d etat "in Zimbabwe.


"We demand respect for the constitution, a return to the constitutional order and we will never accept the military coup d ’etat” Alpha Conde said in an interview with French journalists in Paris.

"We know there are internal problems . They need to be resolved politically by the ZANU - PF party and not with an intervention by the army, added Conde, who is also Guinea's president.

