



The head of the African Union said Thursday that the body “will never accept the military coup d etat "in Zimbabwe.







"We demand respect for the constitution , a return to the constitutional order and we will never accept the military coup d ’etat” Alpha Conde said in an interview with French journalists in Paris.





"We know there are internal problems . They need to be resolved politically by the ZANU - PF party and not with an intervention by the army, added Conde, who is also Guinea's president.