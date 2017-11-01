Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » » BREAKING: Senate Approves Buharis $5.5bn Foreign Loan Request
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 / comment : 0


The Senate has approved the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to approve Federal Government's move to secure two external borrowings totalling $5.5 bn.



The approval followed the adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts at the plenary on Tuesday.



Buhari, in a letter dated October 4 , 2017, had said the external borrowings had been captured in the 2017 Appropriation Act , which has a deficit of N 2. 356 tn and provision for new borrowings of N 2 .321 tn .

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú