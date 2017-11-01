



The Senate has approved the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to approve Federal Government's move to secure two external borrowings totalling $5.5 bn.









The approval followed the adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts at the plenary on Tuesday.









Buhari, in a letter dated October 4 , 2017, had said the external borrowings had been captured in the 2017 Appropriation Act , which has a deficit of N 2. 356 tn and provision for new borrowings of N 2 .321 tn .