



President Muhammadu Bubari has approved the immediate medical treatment of former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, outside the country.







This was disclosed few minutes ago, in a statement, signed by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media.





The approval followed a brief the President received Friday on the medical condition of the former Vice-President.



The approval covers the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment.



President Buhari prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery.





Recall, that the former Vice-President, Alex Ekwueme was reportedly diagnosed with a chest infection, his family has revealed. A statement from his family members said that Dr. Ekwueme who slumped last week.