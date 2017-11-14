Select Menu

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr . Abubakar Malami ( SAN ), has arrived at the Room 224 venue of the investigative hearing on the controversial reinstatement of the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdul- Rasheed Maina, into the service of the Federal Government.


The 12 pm schedule for Malami's appearance had coincided with the day's plenary, making Malami to wait for the arrival of members of the panel.

An official of the National Assembly ushered the minister out of the empty room at about 12:15 pm, while the venue was later locked.

The Senate ad hoc committee had on Wednesday met with officials of the Federal Civil Service Commission behind closed doors.


Punch

