A female Lawyer, Yewande Oyediran, who was accused of killing her husband Lowo, was on Monday sentenced to seven years in prison by Justice Muntar Abimbola for manslaughter.





The former staff of the Department of Public Prosecution in the Oyo State of Ministry of Justice, was accused of killing her husband with a knife after a disagreement on February 2, 2016, at their residence in Akobo area of Ibadan. The couple had no child.