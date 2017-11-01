Dasuki

The detained former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, told the Federal High Court in Abuja, that he could no long remember the details of the N400m which he gave to a former National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, in 2014.









It is the first time Dasuki would be physically asked questions relating to his alleged diversion of funds meant for arms procurement into presidential campaigns of the then ruling PDP in 2015.







