|Dasuki
The detained former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, told the Federal High Court in Abuja, that he could no long remember the details of the N400m which he gave to a former National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, in 2014.
It is the first time Dasuki would be physically asked questions relating to his alleged diversion of funds meant for arms procurement into presidential campaigns of the then ruling PDP in 2015.
Dasuki entered the witness box as Metuhs eighth defence witness after Justice Okon Abang earlier dismissed the ex-NSA's application seeking an adjournment pending the determination of his motion in relation to the subpoena issued on him pending before the Court of Appeal.
