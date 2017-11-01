Select Menu

ntel

ntel
ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » » BREAKING: Court Strikes Out Diezani's Application For Trial In Nigeria
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, November 01, 2017 / comment : 0

Diezani Alison Madueke
The Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday rejected an application by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison Madueke, seeking to be joined as a defendant in an alleged N 450m fraud case in Nigeria. Punch reports


Justice Rilwan Aikawa, while rejecting the application, described it as bizarre and a misuse of court processes, stressing that he would not allow himself to be used to frustrate Diezani's imminent trial in the United Kingdom, where is currently under investigation and on bail.


The judge declined all of Diezani's prayers, including an order mandating the Attorney General of the Federation to facilitate her return from the UK, where is currently being investigated for alleged fraud by the Metropolitan Police.




Details later

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú