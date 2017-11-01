



The Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out the applications by former President Goodluck Jonathan and the detained former National Security Adviser , Sambo Dasuki, against the subpoenas ordering them to appear to testify in defence of a former National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh.







The trial judge , Justice Okon Abang, held that he had no jurisdiction to entertain Jonathan's application challenging the subpoena since the (the ex-President) had yet to be served with the court's subpoena directing him to appear in court.









But the court held that granting the ex - NSA's application seeking an adjournment pending the determination of his motion in relation to the subpoena issued on him pending before the Court of Appeal, would amount to flouting the earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on September 29, directing him to sign and ensure the execution of the subpoena on Dasuki.









Justice Abang, after dismissing the application, ordered Dasuki to enter the witness box. Dasuki was earlier produced in court on Wednesday by the Department of State Service following the order of the court.





