President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday backed the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El- rufai's planned sacking of 21, 780 teachers who recently failed the competency test conducted by the state government.











Buhari made his position know at a special retreat of the Federal Executive Council on the challenges facing the Education sector in Nigeria themed:“Education in Nigeria : Challenges and Prospects".









He said it was not acceptable for teachers not to be better than their students .