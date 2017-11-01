Bola AhmedTinubu

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has lost one of his sons.





According to an inside source, the deceased identified as Jide, who was hale and hearty, died suddenly.





Henry Ajomale, chairman of the APC, confirmed the tragic incident and appealed to members of the party to commiserate with Tinubu.











Late Jide is a law graduate of the University of Liverpool, England. He obtained a Masters degree in Maritime Law from the University of London and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1999.



The late lawyer had served as Promoter of TSL Limited and also worked in the Legal Department of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from January 2000 to September 2001. Prior to this, he had brief stints with Cargo Maritime, Paris, France, a firm of shipbrokers that specialize in petroleum product tankers, and Ocean and Oil Services Ltd.





