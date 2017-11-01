



Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has alleged that wife of former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Patience called ex-Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Mohammed Bello Adoke a useless man.



The former First Lady was accused of lambasting Adoke for not disqualifying then APC candidate and eventual winner of the 2015 Presidential election, Muhammadu Buhari. Abdullahi made the disclosure, in his upcoming book,“On a Platter of Gold: How Jonathan Won and Lost Nigeria”



The APC spokesperson, who served as Minister under Jonathan from 2011-2014, claimed that then Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko also wanted Buhari prosecuted for “certificate forgery” and disqualified from the election.





In the book, Abdullahi described the former president as a man who had “a distinct aversion for taking any action that could be regarded as unlawful or illegal" Abdullahi wrote: "Two days after the election, Adoke had gone to see the president in respect of the appointment of a new chief judge for the FCT.





"While waiting in the outer room, the First Lady walked in. He rose to greet her. But she took one long look at him and hissed: ‘Useless man. You betrayed my husband. Now that he has lost the election, you are happy.





It was the same Attorney General that Bayo Ojo used to disqualify Atiku for Obasanjo (in 2007).

"It was the same office that (Mike) Aondoakaa used to make dead man (Umaru Musa Yar Adua to rule Nigeria. But when it comes to my husband, you will be shouting, constitution, constitution".